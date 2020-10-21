Dutch coronavirus cases jump by more than 8,500, new daily record

FILE PHOTO: People walk past restaurants and bars following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, as the Netherlands battle to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands hit a new record for daily coronavirus cases, with more than 8,500 infections in the 24 hours, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Wednesday showed.

The daily number of confirmed cases continues to rise in one of Europe’s second-wave hotspots, nearly a week after the government imposed “partial lockdown” measures including the closure of bars and restaurants.