Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 16%, 112 new deaths: health authorities

Tourists are confronted with a closed Van Gogh Museum because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,172, or 16%, to 8,603, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths.

The country’s death total is now 546.

The Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update that the increase in rate of spread of the virus appears to be slowing.

It said it hoped to be able to say “within several days” whether social distancing and other measures taken mid-month were working to slow the outbreak’s spread.