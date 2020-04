A member of medical staff takes coronavirus test samples of a woman during drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on a converted ice rink, in Alkmaar, Netherlands April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths.

The country’s overall death toll is now 4,289, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM emphasised it reports only confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.