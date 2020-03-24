Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 811 to 5,560, 63 new deaths: authorities

A quiet platform at the train station in Rotterdam is pictured after schools have closed their doors in response to a rapidly expanding of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 811 on Tuesday, a 17% increase from a day earlier, to a total of 5,560, health authorities said.

There were 63 new deaths, the largest increase yet, bringing the country’s total to 276, the National Institute for Health said in a daily update.

The institute said it expected measures undertaken in the Netherlands this month, such as closing restaurants, and schools and a ban on public gatherings, would only begin to show up in the case numbers “at the end of this week or beginning of next week”.