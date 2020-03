A tent triage for suspected coronavirus patients is seen on the parking of emergency services at Maastricht University Medical Center to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Maastricht, Netherlands March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 637 to a total of 3,631, Dutch health authorities said in their daily update on Saturday, with 30 new deaths.

The total death toll in the Netherlands now stands at 136, with victims aged between 63 and 95 years old.