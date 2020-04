FILE PHOTO: An ambulance van with a patient leaves Bernhoven hospital, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Uden, Netherlands, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 1,487.

It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily report from The National Institute for Health.