Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a yellow vest hands out masks and information brochures where to wear the mandatory masks in the busiest streets of the city, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the country’s second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed.

That was just shy of the record 2,995 cases reported on Sunday [L8N2GO0CN], according to data published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM).

Local and municipal health authorities are gathering on Monday afternoon to consider new regional measures including making masks mandatory and closing bars early. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to address the nation on Monday evening.