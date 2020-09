FILE PHOTO: A group of people without the mandatory masks walk at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of daily new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands topped 2,000 for the first time on Monday, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections jumped by 2,215 to reach almost 96,000 and set a fifth record high in a week.