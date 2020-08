FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a yellow vest hands out masks and information brochures where to wear the mandatory masks, in the busiest streets of the city, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A surge in coronavirus cases in the Netherlands continued on Thursday, health authorities said, rising to 601 cases in the past 24 hours from 427 cases a day earlier.

The National Institute for Health reported the newest numbers in a daily update. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has cut short a vacation to address the public later on Thursday about the increase in cases.