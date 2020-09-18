Dutch register 1,972 new coronavirus cases, new 24-hour record - health authorities

Dutch flags hang outside apartments to celebrate King's Day (Koningsdag), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - There were 1,972 new coronavirus cases registered by Dutch health authorities in the past 24 hours, according to data published by health authorities on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day of all-time highs in the country.

Case data is submitted by local health authorities across the Netherlands and published daily by the National Institute for Health (RIVM).

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is expected to announce regional measures such as bans on large gatherings and early closures for bars and restaurants later on Friday in response to the rise in cases.