World News
March 28, 2020 / 1:32 PM / in 32 minutes

Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise 93 to 639, infections up by 1,159

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dutch health workers leave with a patient at Bernhoven hospital, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Uden, Netherlands, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands reported 93 deaths from the new coronavirus to take its total to 639 while another 1,159 cases of the virus were confirmed, both smaller rises than a day earlier.

“If this line continues, it will be possible to conclude in a few days whether the (social distancing) measures taken are working,” the Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday in its daily update.

The country has confirmed a total of 9,762 cases of the virus, the RIVM said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below