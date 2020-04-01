Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise by 134, reported cases up 1,019: authorities

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses an empty street in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the new coronavirus has risen by 134 to 1,173, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Confirmed cases increased by 1,019 to 13,614, the Netherlands’ National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.