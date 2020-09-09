New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

FILE PHOTO: People with and without masks walk at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.

Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) during a live video stream. “It’s not going the right way,” De Jonge said. A day earlier the country recorded 964 cases, with cases rising quickly among young adults.

The RIVM said the increase was not tied to the reopening of primary schools across the country over the past three weeks.