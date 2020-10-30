New Dutch coronavirus infections rise by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, new record

FILE PHOTO: Dutch health workers leave with a patient at Bernhoven hospital, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Uden, Netherlands, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by more than 11,000 over the past 24 hours to a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Friday showed.

The RIVM said the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 was 11,119, compared to a high of 10,343 on Oct. 26. The number is being closely watched by the Dutch government, which is weighing tighter curbs.