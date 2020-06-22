Health News
June 22, 2020 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Netherlands as cases fall

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands registered 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and no deaths from the disease, the country’s health authorities said in their daily update.

It was the first 24-hour period with no new deaths registered by the National Institute of Health (RIVM) since March 9.

Dutch cases have declined gradually since reaching a peak at the start of April. Lockdown measures have been gradually phased out, though social distancing rules remain in place.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
