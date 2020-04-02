Dutch returning from U.S. should self-quarantine: prime minister

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch citizens returning from the United States by plane should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, the Netherlands’ prime minister said on Thursday, as part of measures intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While non-European citizens are already banned from entering Europe due to the outbreak, some Dutch and other Europeans continue to arrive at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on what Prime Minister Mark Rutte described as “repatriation” flights from the United States.