FILE PHOTO: Tourists are confronted with a closed Rijksmuseum because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by 155 to 959, Dutch health authorities said on Saturday.

The number of deaths rose by 2 to a total of 12 from a day earlier, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.