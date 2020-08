FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a yellow vest hands out masks and information brochures where to wear mandatory masks in the busiest streets of the city, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped to 4,036 in the past week, continuing the rapid increase seen since the easing of lockdown measures last month, Dutch health authorities said on Tuesday.

The number of infections was up 55% from the 2,588 cases reported over the previous week.