FILE PHOTO: People enjoy at restaurants and bars following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, as the Netherlands battle to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nijmegen, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands dropped to just under 7,000 on Thursday, marking the lowest daily increase since Oct 12, data released by the country’s health officials showed.

The daily rate of infections has been declining since reaching a peak of more than 11,000 at the end of last week.