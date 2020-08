FILE PHOTO: A customer follows arrows on the floor of a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 1.5m social distancing measure, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New confirmed coronavirus cases nearly doubled in the Netherlands over the past week to 2,588, health authorities said, continuing a steady surge ongoing since lockdown measures were eased at the start of July.

The new cases registered in the week through Aug. 4 were up 95% from 1,329 in the week through July 28, the National Institute for health said in its weekly report published on Tuesday.