McCarran air traffic controller 'potentially' tests positive for virus

(Reuters) - An air traffic controller at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas “potentially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus”, leading to the temporary closure of its air traffic control tower, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

“The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace,” the FAA said in an emailed statement.

The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved, it said.