New Hampshire public schools to reopen with social distancing measures, governor says

(Reuters) - New Hampshire public schools are slated to reopen for in-person learning in the fall, according to Governor Chris Sununu, who on Tuesday released safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once students return to the classroom.

The guidelines proposed by the state are “not a one-size-fits-all model,” the Republican governor said, but they provide a “base of minimum requirements,” the guidelines document states.

“All these protocols and guidance were designed with one thing in mind: safety for those kids. And that’s what gives us a lot of confidence that we’ll be successful,” Sununu said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The guidelines require all schools to establish daily screening protocols for COVID-19 symptoms in teachers and students and encourage social distancing measures like spacing out desks in classrooms as much as possible, with the goal of keeping students six feet apart.

New Hampshire has recorded some 6,100 COVID-19 cases in total, with around 19% more cases confirmed this week compared with last week.