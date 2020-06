FILE PHOTO: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy arrives to speak about electronic smoking products during a news conference in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Murphy said on Monday indoor dining will no longer resume on Thursday in the state as previously planned, but will be postponed “indefinitely.”

“After #COVID19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely,” Murphy said.