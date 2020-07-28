New York concert to be investigated for 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate social distancing violations at charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers.

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The drive-in concert, called 'Safe & Sound', was held in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, attended by concert-goers in some 600 cars, some of which paid up to $25,000 for parking spaces. It is the first in a series of such concerts planned for the United States, according to its organizer's here website.

Solomon, who performs under the name DJ D-Sol, opened the concert with an hour-long set. "The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment," he said in an interview here with Bloomberg.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo said in a tweet here "I am appalled."

The organizers said in a statement that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and that the concert followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Goldman Sachs spokesman Jake Siewart said Solomon “performed early and left before the show ended.”

“The vast majority of the audience appeared to follow the rules, but he’s troubled that some violated them and put themselves and others at risk,” Siewart said in an emailed statement.

New York was the early epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak and has recorded more COVID-19 deaths than any other U.S. state.

Cuomo, a Democrat, announced limited and phased reopenings around the state starting mid-May. Some restrictions on indoor businesses and large gatherings remain in place.

Profits from the event will go to several local charities, according to Billboard here