Schools, public facilities in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

FILE PHOTO: Commissioner of Health for New York State Howard Zucker, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that schools and “major gathering places” in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus transmission will close for two weeks beginning on Thursday.

New Rochelle is in Westchester County, which has 108 of the state’s 173 confirmed coronavirus cases. The affected part is about one mile (1.6 km) in diameter.

“New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the U.S. of these cases and it is a significant issue for us,” Cuomo said.

