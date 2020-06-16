New York again reports lowest number of coronavirus deaths since outbreak started

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York on Tuesday again reported its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths since the start of the outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in Albany on Tuesday.

“We went up the mountain and came down the mountain,” he said of the downward trends of hospitalizations and deaths.

As a result, Cuomo said hospitals can begin to accept visitors at their discretion if they follow state guidelines pertaining to personal protective equipment and capacity limits.

New York City and the state have been the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. The state has seen more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, accounting for about a fifth of all U.S. deaths.