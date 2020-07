FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded coronavirus testing criteria to include all New Yorkers on Wednesday.

“We are now opening testing to all New Yorkers,” he told reporters. “We have that much capacity.”

New York City had already expanded testing criteria to include all city residents, encouraging everyone there to get tested.