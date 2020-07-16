New York's Cuomo announces new restrictions on bars and restaurants after compliance issues

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bars and restaurants in New York City that receive three “strikes” for failing to enforce social distancing will be forced to close, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

In addition, bars and restaurants across the state will be allowed to serve alcohol only to patrons also ordering food, and walk-up bar service will not be allowed.

The governor announced the restrictions after numerous reports of compliance issues.

“There is significant evidence of failure to comply,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. “It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable. It’s also illegal.” Separately, an announcement on whether New York City would enter Phase 4 of reopening will be made at 4 p.m. EST on Friday, Cuomo said.