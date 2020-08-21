New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Friday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported.