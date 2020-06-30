New Zealand to use virtual digital platforms to host APEC summit

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand will use virtual digital platforms to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group summit next year, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.

The decision to go virtual was due to the global disruption caused by COVID-19, including border restrictions, Peters said in a statement.

“Given the current global environment, planning to have such a large volume of high-level visitors in New Zealand from late 2020 onwards is impractical,” Peters said.