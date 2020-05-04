New Zealand's Ardern asks citizens to follow virus-linked curbs even as no new cases reported

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took place the prior year in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Hunter

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked citizens to stay the course on social restrictions still in place to contain the coronavirus, and said no decision had been taken yet on whether the measures would be further eased.

New Zealand on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since March 16.

Ardern also said she has accepted an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to attend Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday, where she would discuss creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries.