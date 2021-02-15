Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

NZ PM Ardern says Auckland COVID-19 lockdown to be reviewed on Tuesday

By Praveen Menon

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Auckland’s residents were plunged into a new three-day level 3 lockdown on Sunday while the rest of the country was put on level 2 restrictions after three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.

Ardern also said the first shipment of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has arrived in New Zealand.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing

