World News
June 8, 2020 / 1:30 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he’s been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

