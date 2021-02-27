Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.

In mid-February, Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.

Reporting by Praveen Meenon in Wellington; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

