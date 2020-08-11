New Zealand parliament dissolution delayed following COVID-19 outbreak, local broadcaster 1NEWS says

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The dissolution of New Zealand’s parliament to make way for a general election has been delayed following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country, local broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Wednesday without identifying a source for the information.

New Zealand’s parliament was due to be dissolved on Wednesday morning, which is the first step towards holding the general election scheduled for Sept. 19.

The country reported four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday ending 102 days without any local infection.