March 18, 2020 / 12:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand confirms eight new cases of COVID-19, all related to overseas travel

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, all related to people who had recently traveled overseas, the health ministry said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 20.

New Zealand implemented tough border restrictions on Saturday asking everyone arriving in the country to self-isolate, and has banned big public gatherings to control the spread of the virus.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue

