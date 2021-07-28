New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday.
New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.
The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far.
Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar
