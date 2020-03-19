World News
March 19, 2020

New Zealand government raises travel advice to 'do not travel' over coronavirus

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday advised its citizens not to travel overseas due to the risks posed by the coronavirus.

“We are raising our travel advice to the highest level: do not travel,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

“This is the first time the New Zealand Government has advised New Zealanders against traveling anywhere overseas. That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections in the country to 28.

