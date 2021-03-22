Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

New Zealand PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia on April 6.

“We don’t have a date for you,” Ardern said in a news conference.

Ardern said more time was needed to set up the final framework of an agreement and determine arrangements such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up