New Zealand PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia on April 6.

“We don’t have a date for you,” Ardern said in a news conference.

Ardern said more time was needed to set up the final framework of an agreement and determine arrangements such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities.