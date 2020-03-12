NZ fin min cancels Australia trip, will hold virus bilateral on Skype: media

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson reacts during an interview in his office in Wellington, New Zealand, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s and New Zealand’s top finance lawmakers will hold a Skype call to discuss economic threats from the coronavirus, after New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson canceled his trip to Canberra at the last minute, media reported on Friday.

The Radio New Zealand report said Robertson decided to stay in New Zealand to focus on the country’s response to the outbreak.

He had planned to reach Australia on Friday and was expected to meet his Australian counterpart in Canberra, a government statement on Thursday said.

Robertson canceled his trip and brought forward meetings with New Zealand officials to finalize a local business support package, which is expected to be unveiled next week, the report said.

“This is a rapidly changing situation, and, as I am sure people will understand, that means we have to be prepared to make changes like this from time to time,” Robertson said.