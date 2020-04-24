Business News
NZ finance minister says there will be time when economy would need more stimulus

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks during a media conference in Wellington, New Zealand, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s finance minister said on Friday there will be a time when more stimulus would be needed to boost the economy that has taken a hit due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“There will come a time when we will need some more stimulus in the economy. There are a range of options available on how to do that,” Grant Robertson said in a news conference, adding that no decisions have been taken yet on how more stimulus would be added.

New Zealand recorded five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total to 1,456. There was one more death, taking fatalities to 17.

