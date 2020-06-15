NFL: Cowboys player Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among one of several members of his team and the Houston Texans to test positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reported on Monday.

The Cowboys could not confirm the report issuing a statement that it was unable to provide information due to privacy laws. However, the running back’s agent Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Elliott is “feeling good.”

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” the Cowboys said in a statement on NFL.com.

There have been no reports on the identity of the other players who have tested positive.

Elliott becomes the third known NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus following Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Miller.

Texas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, posting a record number of new infections and hospital admissions.