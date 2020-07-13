NHL: Total of 43 players test positive for COVID-19 during league's 'Phase 2'

(Reuters) - Thirty National Hockey League players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to club facilities for voluntary, limited workouts under Phase 2 of the return-to-play protocol, the league said on Monday.

Another 13 “outside of the Phase 2 Protocol” also tested positive as the NHL moves toward resuming its season on Aug. 1 after the novel coronavirus outbreak put play on hold.

“All players who tested positive were/have been self-isolated and were/are following CDC and Health Canada protocols,” the league said in a written statement.

The NHL said that it would not identify any of the players who tested positive.

Players across the league are returning to team facilities for the third phase of the league’s reopening plan, before departing to two Canadian “hub cities” for an expanded, 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs.