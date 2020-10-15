Roche sees problems from warehouse glitch in Britain 'cleared out' by weekend

FILE PHOTO: A diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen as the company said problems at a new warehouse delayed the dispatch of some products, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said any lingering affects of a logistics glitch in Britain should be "cleared out" by the weekend, after the Swiss drugmaker delivered 80 tonnes of diagnostics equipment to the National Health Service (NHS) to help solve the problem.

A robot broke down as Roche was moving to a new U.K. warehouse, blocking deliveries of diagnostic equipment for a range of tests including for magnesium levels. The problems did not impact the company’s COVID-19 tests, Roche said.

“There was a breakdown with one of the robots. This problem is fixed,” said Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker on a call with analysts on Thursday. “We’re going to ship more than 80 tonnes of diagnostics products (from Germany) into the U.K. And the last of that will arrive in the U.K. at the end of this week and the weekend so that this should be completely cleared out.”