FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021. Zoltan Balogh/MTI/MTVA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua on Wednesday received its first vaccines against COVID-19 with an initial donation of Russia’s Sputnik V product, Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

Making the announcement in a statement, Murillo did not specify how many doses of the vaccine had arrived.