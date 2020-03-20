French city of Nice to impose curfew

PARIS (Reuters) - A curfew will be imposed in the French Riviera city of Nice from Saturday night, the local prefect said on Friday, saying it was necessary to enforce strict confinement measures decided by France to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“A curfew is going to be put in place,” Prefect Bernard Gonzalez told BFM TV. “This decree is essentially aimed at those who find it funny to gather together and defy public authorities.”

The curfew will start at 11 pm local time (2200 GMT) and run until 5 am.