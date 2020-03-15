Nike to close all stores in U.S., several other countries - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Nike shoes are seen on display at the Nordstrom flagship store during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) is closing all of its stores in the United States and several other countries in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, CNBC reported here on Sunday.

Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, CNBC said.

However, the company was still keeping open its outlets in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries,” based on daily assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC added.

On Friday, CNBC reported Nike had asked all its U.S. employees to work from home starting Monday through 31 March.