Nike, Under Armour to close all U.S. stores due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is pictured on a store in New York City, New York, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. sportswear retailers Nike Inc and Under Armour Inc said on Sunday they are closing all stores in the United States to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Nike stores in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed from March 16 to 27, the company said in a statement.

Under Armour will shutter all of its stores in North America from Monday for about two weeks, while Wisconsin-based apparel retailer Lands End Inc said it is closing all retail stores in the United States through March 29.

However, Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home,” it added.

Earlier this month Nike had temporarily closed its European headquarters in Netherlands after an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc, which owns brands including Anthropologie and Free People, said on Saturday it was closing all its consumer stores worldwide until at least March 28.

However, retailers including Macy’s Inc, Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc’s Banana Republic sent notices to shoppers last week saying they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep drop in store traffic.