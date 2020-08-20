Health News
Northern Ireland reduces number of people allowed to meet in new COVID-19 restrictions

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland tightened restrictions on the number of people allowed to meet indoors and outdoors on Thursday, as it struggles to rein in a surge in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Outdoor gatherings are now limited to 15 people, reduced from 30, while indoor gatherings in private dwellings are now limited to 6 individuals from 2 households, from 10 previously, Health Minister Robin Swann said on Thursday.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Catherine Evans

