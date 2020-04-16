Nissan extends U.S. production shutdown until mid-May

FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of U.S. manufacturing plants until mid-May, citing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nissan said earlier it was temporarily laying off about 10,000 U.S. hourly workers effective April 6. Subaru Corp (7270.T) said Tuesday it plans to restart production at its Indiana assembly plant on May 11.

Many large automakers have said they hope to resume U.S. production on May 4, but some auto executives think the industry restart may be pushed to mid-May.